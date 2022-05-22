Prince Harry’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth ‘guilt or PR’ for American dream

Prince Harry’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth has been blasted as either “guilt or PR.”
This claim has been made by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, who feels “guilt or PR” is in the air, in relation to Prince Harry’s meeting with the Queen.
She was quoted telling the Daily Star, “I do think that Prince Harry was surprised by the amount of hostility there was about him not being at Prince Philip’s memorial.”
“I don’t know how much of it is guilt, sincerely missing his family or worst-case scenario… PR for Invictus.”
Before concluding she also added, “I really don’t think anyone cares about Invictus,” she added, “so any PR is good PR there.”
