Rachel Riley calls Johnny Depp ‘problematic’: ‘Wouldn’t wish him on my worst enemy’

Rachel Riley, a British TV presenter has accused Johnny Depp of being ‘problematic’ and someone “I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.”

The claim has been made on a Twitter post which the presenter retweeted.

The entire post featured a thread that addressed Johnny Depp’s “problematic history” and went as far as to accuse him of “grooming Winona Rider.”

Her written quote above the thread reads, “I wouldn’t wish this guy on my worst enemy.”

Check it out below:

The post also included allegations of homophobia, as well as domestic abuse.



