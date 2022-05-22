Kim Kardashian looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Kim Kardashian put her ageless beauty on display in her latest snaps with her eight-year-old daughter, North on Saturday in Portofino, Italy.

The mother-daughter duo were making their way to a lavish yacht party, to join the rest of the Kardashian clan.

Reality star Kim, 41, touched down in Italy on Friday, as she prepares for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's lavish Italian wedding to Travis Barker this weekend.

Kim sported criss-cross heeled sandals but appeared to grow tired of them as she strolled across the harbour barefoot, carrying her stilettos in one hand.

She sported a black maxi dress for the outing, which featured a mesh sleeve and overlay, with an off-the shoulder cut.

She accessorised her chic look with silver necklaces - which were decorated with a cross charm.

The Hulu star showed off her current platinum locks, which she debuted recently at the MET gala, as they fell into a sleek straight style for Saturday's appearance.

Holding on to Kim's hand was North, who sported a pair of croc-design trousers and a peach corset, which sat over a taupe T-Shirt.

The pair were seen headed to an extravagant looking yacht, where Kourtney and mother-of-the-bride Kris Jenner were among the welcome party.



