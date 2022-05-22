Kylie Jenner shares loved-up photos with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner left fans in awe with the sweet pictures she posted on social media with her daughter Stormi Webster.



The reality TV star touched down in Italy yesterday, as her sister Kourtney Kardashian is set to walk down the aisle with her husband Travis Barker in a lavish ceremony tomorrow according to MailOnline.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to treat fans with adorable glimpses of her daughter and left fans in awe.

Sharing the pictures, Kylie wrote, “just me, storm, and coconut traveling the world together.”

In the photos, Kylie was seen showering love on her daughter as the duo

made most of the trip.

The beauty mogul sported a figure-hugging midaxi dress for the outing, with a champagne gold hue and red floral print on top.

Kylie kept her hair open and matched her makeup to the dress, with a red lip and glowing base to highlight her complexion.

The adorable pictures prompted fans to express how adorable and cute the mother-daughter looked.

One fan wrote, “The perfect duo."

Another commented, “ Omg.”



