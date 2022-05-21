Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘using’ Queen Elizabeth for ‘personal gain’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for their alleged attempts to ‘abuse’ their connection with Queen Elizabeth for their “personal gain.”



According to Express UK, this revelation has been made by royal author Angela Levin.

She began by pointing out the couple’s alleged attempts to ‘abuse’ their connection with the royal family.



She explained, “You see, the title does it. But [Meghan] didn’t want the title — they don’t want to be royals so they didn’t want to do anything that was royal, except using the title that will help them make loads of money.”

“And I think that it’s very interesting actually because you can’t just use people for your own ends — you actually have to prove things.”

Before concluding, the expert also lauded Netflix for being ‘patient’ with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and admitted, “When a lot of money is concerned with a big company, they’re not stupid, they’re only going to wait so long. I think they’ve been incredibly patient.”