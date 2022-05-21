Prince Harry’s invite to royal balcony leaves Prince Charles ‘brokenhearted’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s invite to Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has left Prince Charles “utterly brokenhearted.”



This claim has been made by royal commentator Camilla Tominey.

She spoke of the growing distance and growing negativity during her interview with The Telegraph.



There, she was quoted saying, “I don't know what the Cambridges are thinking about [Meghan and Harry] being at the Platinum Jubilee right now because we know that relations between both couples still remain quite distant.”

“Of course, Prince Charles, the only emotions that have ever been used by him and his people about how he's reacted to things like the Oprah interview are sadness rather than anger. So, Dad is sad. I think brother is angry and sad.”

Before concluding she added, “But as was the case with Prince Philip's funeral, brave faces will be put on proceedings.”