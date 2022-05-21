Victoria Beckham recalls Brooklyn-Nicola post wedding bash with unseen pics

FileFootage

Victoria Beckham recalled the blissful event of her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding with Nicola Peltz as she shared unseen pictures from the post-nuptial celebrations.



Taking to Instagram, the Spice Girls album shared throwback photos of her having a blast with her friends after her firstborn tied the knot last month in a star-studded event in Miami.

The recently-unveiled photos, seemingly captured from the wedding weekend on Friday night, featured Vicky, Dave and Harper alongside famous friends including Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, and Marc Anthony, among others.

She captioned the post, “Friday night throwback celebrating with friends post-wedding!... We love you!!!”

However, the singer-turned-designer deleted the photos from her main page soon after posting them.

Meanwhile, the singer recently told Grazia magazine that she’s trying to give up on her thin figure.

"It's an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy,” she said.