Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler posts about ‘hate’ ahead of his Italian wedding 

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler left fans curious with her cryptic post about ‘hate’ ahead of the Blink-182 drummer’s upcoming Italian wedding with Kourtney Kardashian.
The newly-wed couple is slated to tie the know again in a bigger ceremony in Portofino which will be attended by almost every member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
Just before the nuptial ceremony, Barker’s ex-wife shared a photo of herself and penned a cryptic post as its caption.
"I have no energy for hate. I either love you, with you well or hope you heal,” she wrote.
Meanwhile, the new bride was accompanied by her children Mason, Penelope and Reign at a pre-wedding family dinner.
The Blink-182 drummer’s kids Landon and Alabama were also present on the occasion.
"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told PEOPLE. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."
