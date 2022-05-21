 
Saturday May 21, 2022
By Web Desk
May 21, 2022
Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler posts about ‘hate’ ahead of his Italian wedding 

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler left fans curious with her cryptic post about ‘hate’ ahead of the Blink-182 drummer’s upcoming Italian wedding with Kourtney Kardashian.

The newly-wed couple is slated to tie the know again in a bigger ceremony in Portofino which will be attended by almost every member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Just before the nuptial ceremony, Barker’s ex-wife shared a photo of herself and penned a cryptic post as its caption.

"I have no energy for hate. I either love you, with you well or hope you heal,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the new bride was accompanied by her children Mason, Penelope and Reign at a pre-wedding family dinner.

The Blink-182 drummer’s kids Landon and Alabama were also present on the occasion.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told PEOPLE. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."