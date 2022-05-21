Rihanna ‘a natural mother, fireclay protective’ of newborn son’: Insider

Rihanna has reportedly taken to motherhood ‘very naturally’ according to sources.
Insiders even broke down Rihanna’s first few days of motherhood according to HollywoodLife.
Reportedly, “Rihanna is taking to motherhood like a total natural. She and Rocky are home in LA with their baby now.”
“A ton of relatives from the Bahamas have come to visit, but they’re being very safe with social distancing and everything because the baby is obviously not vaccinated.”
“Rihanna is so protective already and she’s making sure everyone is washing their hands, wearing masks, not getting their face too close to the baby, etc.”
For those unversed, its been nearly six days since Rihanna gave birth to her son and sources at the time explained, “She’s on cloud nine and soaking up every moment of this experience. She feels completely blessed.”
Cannes 2022: Why woman painted in Ukraine colors walked onto red carpet?
Pete Davidson is ready to step away from his eight-season long stint at 'Saturday Night Live'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up to visit the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee
Nawal Saeed sent fans wild as she posted stunning snaps from her Turkey trip
Neha Rajpoot announced the big news on social media and left many delightfully taken aback
Princess Diana’s ultra-rare wedding tiara will be displayed at a royal jewellery exhibition at London’s Sotheby’s