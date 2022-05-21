Kim Kardashian files for protective order after receiving death, bomb threats

File footage

Supermodel and famed businesswoman Kim Kardashian recently headed to court for filing restraining order after receiving death threats.

The Kardashians star, 41, has claimed that her life and the lives of her four children are in danger after receiving several death threats in the mail.

It has been also reported that she also received a message in which the letter writer threatened to blow up her workplace with a bomb.

As per TMZ, Kim's lawyer, Shawn Holley, rushed to court Monday to request a lawsuit for protection against the increasing number of letters received.

She also filed for a restraining order against David Resendiz, whom Kim claims she has never met.

Kim, who is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, claimed Resendiz obtained her home and business addresses and started mailing a barrage of letters threatening her and her four children in different ways.

The SKIMS founder stated in the documents acquired by TMZ that Resendiz made multiple false and delusory assertions regarding her intimate connections. He's made "disturbing sexual references about me in his letters," she claimed.

Kim further claimed he has threatened to murder her in many letters. She also claimed to have received a written bomb threat in a letter addressed to one of her company locations on April 25.

Kim has requested that a court order Resendiz to stay 100 yards away from her and her family and to have no further contact with them. She further warned that if he is not restrained, he is capable of injuring or even killing her.