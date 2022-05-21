Snoop Dogg reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo sends jersey

Snoop Dogg extended gratitude to Cristiano Ronaldo for sending him a jersey.
In video statement, the US rapper said he is a big fan of great Ronaldo and thanks him for sending the jersey. He said he appreciates the love he received from Ronaldo.
Later, Snoop Dogg retweeted the video with caption, "Just supporting my guy Cristiano."
