Snoop Dogg reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo sends jersey

Saturday May 21, 2022
By Web Desk
May 21, 2022
Snoop Dogg extended gratitude to Cristiano Ronaldo for sending him a jersey.

In video statement, the US rapper said he is a big fan of great Ronaldo and thanks him for sending the jersey. He said he appreciates the love he received from Ronaldo.

Later, Snoop Dogg retweeted the video with caption, "Just supporting my guy Cristiano."

