Archie and Lilibet miss out on royal honour enjoyed by Prince George, Charlotte

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, have missed out on quite some perks enjoyed by their Cambridge cousins, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

According to Express UK, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son, Prince Louis, made his debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2019, when he was just a year old.

In comparison, both Archie and Lilibet are yet to attend a Trooping the Colour ceremony, even though Archie is now three and Lilibet will turn one over the Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

Archie did not attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2019 because at the time, he was just a newborn, and the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were cut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the Cambridge children, they are expected to attend the ceremony along with their parents, with a Palace spokesperson saying: “The Cambridge and Wessex children are also expected to appear as is Sir Tim Laurence, who the Queen is happy to attend as a frequent attendee and support for the Princess Royal on official engagements.”



