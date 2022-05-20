Prince Harry ‘determined to destroy’ the Royal Family: report

Queen Elizabeth warned she ‘can’t trust’ Prince Harry as he appears “determined to destroy” the Royal Family.
Royal biographer Angela Levin made this admission during her interview with The Sun.
There she admitted, “You cant trust them, it’s very difficult to know what they're going to do.”
“Harry has now left the Royal Family and I think he is determined to destroy it.”
This claim comes shortly after the Sussex in-house documentary was greenlit by Netflix and leaked to the public.
The documentary is part of the duo’s £72million with the streaming giant.
