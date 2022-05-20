Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned they are ‘in a tough spot’ since Megxit

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warned of their depreciating chances at winning in Hollywood.



The founder of the To Di For Daily podcast, Kinsey Schofield, made this claim in its latest episode.

There, she claimed, “I am certain that there is an 'Us against the world!' mentality within the Sussex household.”



“They have very few friends, aren't necessarily active in the community, and keep to themselves quite a bit. They have to be realistic about their success post-exit.”

“They have struggled to develop content... their only real win is Invictus Games... which they already had the blueprint for thanks to organizers within the royal family.”

The expert also addressed the ‘lukewarm’ reality of their reception within the US since the move and admitted, “Media attention towards the couple in the US is not necessarily glowing.”

“Some of the trendy causes that they get behind, like BLM, are now facing scandals.”

“The Sussexes are in a tough spot. I would say that they likely consider themselves 'A work in progress.'”