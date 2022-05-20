Tom Cruise grows close to ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell amid 'Mission Impossible' filming

Tom Cruise and his ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell are past the bitter past as the former lovebirds have reportedly come closer during the shooting of the upcoming Mission Impossible.

The former couple recently reunited at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in the UK where Atwell arrived to extend her support toward Cruise.

According to The Sun, an insider spilt the beans around the duo’s relationship.

“Hayley’s last-minute decision to attend the star-studded event in London’s Leicester Square shows how close she and Tom have become again after separating last year,” the outlet shared.

“She’s purely there to support him. It’s a big step for them,” the source added.

Atwell, who left the onlookers jaw-dropped at the star-studded event in a gorgeous black dress, also showered praises over Cruise.

Taking to Instagram, Atwell wrote, “@topgunmovie premiere this evening. An epic action-adventure, masterfully created by an exceptional team of filmmakers, lead by the most generous and wholehearted movie legend @tomcruise.”