Anne Hathaway reveals why she wore white for her Cannes Film Festival debut

Anne Hathaway turned heads with her jaw dropping look as she made her Cannes Film Festival debut in a gorgeous white gown for the premiere of her film Armageddon Time.



The Les Misérables actor opted for an elegant white strapless Armani Privé gown which had an oversized bow with a long train. The diva completed her look with a silver necklace which featured a beautiful royal blue sapphire.



Anne Hathaway reveals why she wore white for her Cannes Film Festival debut

Taking about the reason she chose to wear white on the special occasion, the 39-year-old actor told People Magazine, "You hire Erin Walsh and you trust her."

"You know, I've never been to Cannes, and I've been watching the fashion of the film festival unfold for a couple decades now,” Hathaway added. “And I've noticed certain things you can never go wrong with."

Anne Hathaway reveals why she wore white for her Cannes Film Festival debut

She continued: "You never go wrong with a little sparkle. You never go wrong with something that looks chic and glamorous, but feels very, very comfortable.”

“And I noticed that a lot of my favorite actresses had their first-hand experience wearing all white," the actor stated. "So that was what I did."