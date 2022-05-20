US asked to 'keep' Prince Harry after 'sheer level of disrespect' towards Queen

Prince Harry is facing flak for constantly throwing royal family under the bus after quitting UK.

Former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage, while speaking on Fox Business, criticised Prince Harry for the "sheer level of disrespect" he has shown to the Queen since his exit.

When host Stuart Varney asked Mr Farage if the Britons "want him to be there [on the Balcony]," she replied: "No no no no no, he's yours, keep him, you've got him".

He added: "The sheer level of disrespect he has shown to the Queen is appalling.

"Even worse, that interview with Oprah Winfrey was recorded when Harry knew his grandfather was dying and [he] still went there.

"That, to me, is unforgivable, a complete disgrace".

In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020, Harry and wife Meghan Markle spoke about how a royal family member was worried what colour unborn son Archie's skin would be.

Meghan also accused the royal family of being racist towards her.