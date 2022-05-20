Johnny Depp’s psychiatrist unveils earth shattering ‘bipolar’ revelations

Johnny Depp’s psychiatrist Dr Alan Blaustein has accused him of having had bipolar disorder.
This revelation has been made in a pre-recorded deposition and allegedly began in October 2014.
The conversation began once Amber Heard’s legal team asked the psychiatrist, from inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, "Do you recall having a conversation about whether Mr Depp had bipolar?"
He replied quite quickly and explained, “There was some question about bipolar disorder diagnosis.”
However, he clarified before concluding. “I can’t remember any specifics about that discussion.”
Prince Charles said, "During this Jubilee visit we have again been reminded of everything that makes Canada so special."
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘falling far’ since announcing ‘fly on the wall show’
Elon Musk said: "The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens"
Elon Musk was in the middle of finalizing his divorce with Talulah Riley in late 2016
Sameera Reddy shares a post about postpartum stress disorder on Instagram
harry Styles posted the picture of his recently found Gucci ring on Instagram, 'IT HATH RETURNED. THANK YOU'