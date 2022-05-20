Kareena Kapoor shares treasured memories from her 1996 school trip: See PICS

Kareena Kapoor had a pleasant encounter with an old school friend in Kalimpong, who shared with the actor some old treasured memories.

Taking to Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actor dropped throwback pictures with her fans from a 1996 school trip to Rajasthan.

“Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie…left with a treasure trove,” the 41-year-old star captioned the post.

She added, “Our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots… through our travels…”

“Welham Girls Rajasthan trip. Circa1996. Thank you @dolkad for these,” the mother of two added.

Her sister Karishma Kapoor dropped a comment, saying, “So lovely.”



“Treasured moments,” Kareena’s sister in law Saba Pataudi wrote.

Currently, the actor is shooting for the Sujoy Ghosh directorial which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

The movie, which is a Hindi adaptation of Japanese mystery – thriller novel Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino, will be released on Netflix in 2023.