 
close
Friday May 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s antics ‘completely horrifying’ the Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s antics leave the Firm ‘completely horrified’ experts warn

By Web Desk
May 20, 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s antics ‘completely horrifying’ the Firm
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s antics ‘completely horrifying’ the Firm

Experts warn the Royal Family will be completely ‘horrified’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s antics with Netflix move.

This claim has been made by royal biographer Angela Levin, in her interview with The Sun.

There, she was quoted saying, “I think the Royal Family will be horrified because if Harry's memoirs are coming out at a similar time - which seems what Netflix want - then it’s a double attack on the Royal Family.”

“I don't know how they can manage this without taking strong action but I don't think the Queen wants that.”

These comments come shortly after news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming docuseries, “at home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style,” was announced. 