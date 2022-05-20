Netflix ‘starting to question’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s selling point: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being ‘warned’ of their ability to deliver as Netflix starts the reevaluation process.

This claim has been made by a source close to The Mirror.

They were quoted saying, “We are getting to a point within the business where Netflix executives are evaluating what content around the royals and the Sussexes is actually coming into them.”

“If you are at the network, then you signed them for their unique attraction and selling point given their royal access and insight.”

“Sure, both are creative and Harry has produced some powerful mental health documentaries, but the big-money deals are for big projects.”

“Many at the business are wondering what happens if the Sussexes are unable to deliver unique, exclusive and interesting content from the biggest event in recent years for the royals.”