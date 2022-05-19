Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to fly off to Italy for third wedding this week?

Kourtney Kardashian’s fans appeared pretty convinced that the diva's Italian wedding with Travis Barker will be happening this week.
As reported by The Sun, the 43-year-old socialite’s two stylists recently shared photos of an airport runway and packed up outfits.
Dani Michelle shared a selfie to share a glimpse of several outfits inside carrier bags as she captioned the photo, “Latest night of 2022."
Moreover, Chris B. Kim also shared a small video of planes lined up on runways as she captioned the clip, “And off we go again.”
Reacting to stylists’ social media updates, fans bombarded Reddit with their speculations around the couple’s upcoming nuptial ceremony.
"OMG the stylists are off to Italy for the wedding!!!! One fan wrote.
"I think they all might start leaving today or tomorrow since the flight is 12 hours and the time zone is +9 hours ahead of them,” pointed out a second user.
A third commented, "If they left right now they’d get there on Wednesday and they have fittings and rehearsals."
