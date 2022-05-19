Tristan Thompson tells Khloe Kardashian 'you're never leaving' before infidelity

Khloe Kardashian’s conversation with her former beau Tristan Thompson's before the NBA player’s infidelity was exposed has been creating massive buzz on social media.

The Kardashians’ new trailer shared on Instagram on Thursday brought the spotlight on the 37-year-old reality star’s awkward interaction with Thompson.

The scene was filmed days before the news broke that he cheated on Khloe and fathered Maralee Nichols’ child.

Running on the treadmill, Khloe is seen telling her then-boyfriend, "Scott (Disick) is never leaving. Kanye (West) is never leaving.

"Looks like you're never leaving,” she added.

The 31-year-old athlete clapped back, “More like you're never leaving me,” bringing an unimpressed reply from Khloe as said, “Oh, okay.”

Reacting to the scenes, fans took over the comment section to share their two cents on their relationship.

One fan commented: "Just leave Tristan out of your life!", while another added: "This didn't age well."

A third user wrote, “That last “you’re never leaving” didn’t age well."