Tom Cruise reveals being pro stuntman at age of 4: 'I climbed up to the roof’

Tom Cruise, who never fails to leave the audience awe-struck with his perfect action scenes on the big screens, recently revealed that he has been a pro stuntman since he was 4-year-old.
During his appearance at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, the Hollywood A-lister talked about always being fond of doing stunts.
I think I was about 4½ years old, and I had this doll, and you throw it up in the air and a parachute comes down,” Cruise started recalling.
“I played with this thing, and I'd throw it off a tree, and I was like, 'I really want to do this.' I remember taking the sheets off my bed, and I would tie a rope ... and I climbed up to the eave, and I got up to the roof.
“I looked and my mother was in the kitchen — she had four kids — and I jumped off the roof," he explained
"It's that moment when you jump off the roof and you go, 'This is not gonna work. “This is terrible. I'm gonna die.' And I hit the ground so hard,” Mission Impossible star said.
“Luckily, it was wet. I don't know how it happened, but I figured out after that my face went past my feet” he added.
“And I saw stars in the daytime for the first time, and I remember looking up, going, 'This is very interesting," Cruse expressed.
Scott Disick on why he feel embarrassed to see the couple’s romantic gestures, explains source
The newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expected to host a lavish wedding ceremony later this year
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise - who were once Hollywood’s darling couple - tied the knot in 1990 an divorced in 2001
Charlize Theron is said to be ‘hooking up’ with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, previously linked to Halle Berry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story proves that the royal family now prioritizes love, says an expert
As Megan Fox and MGK fuel pregnancy rumours, her ex-Brian Austin Green and partner are gearing up for birth