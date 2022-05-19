Tom Cruise reveals being pro stuntman at age of 4: 'I climbed up to the roof’

Tom Cruise, who never fails to leave the audience awe-struck with his perfect action scenes on the big screens, recently revealed that he has been a pro stuntman since he was 4-year-old.

During his appearance at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, the Hollywood A-lister talked about always being fond of doing stunts.

I think I was about 4½ years old, and I had this doll, and you throw it up in the air and a parachute comes down,” Cruise started recalling.

“I played with this thing, and I'd throw it off a tree, and I was like, 'I really want to do this.' I remember taking the sheets off my bed, and I would tie a rope ... and I climbed up to the eave, and I got up to the roof.

“I looked and my mother was in the kitchen — she had four kids — and I jumped off the roof," he explained

"It's that moment when you jump off the roof and you go, 'This is not gonna work. “This is terrible. I'm gonna die.' And I hit the ground so hard,” Mission Impossible star said.

“Luckily, it was wet. I don't know how it happened, but I figured out after that my face went past my feet” he added.

“And I saw stars in the daytime for the first time, and I remember looking up, going, 'This is very interesting," Cruse expressed.