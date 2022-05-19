Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in black gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s glam was undoubtedly making fans skip a heartbeat as she walked the red carpet of the Cannes international film festival wearing a voluminous black gown.

The diva arrived on the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in an exquisite ensemble on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old starlet, who has graced the Cannes red carpet several times in the past as well, made heads turn in a dramatic, extravagant black gown.

Her gorgeous black ensemble by Dolce and Gabbana featured colourful 3D floral motifs on one side of her arm and gown. She was all smiles as she posed for the photographers at the event.

She completed her look with minimal accessories including cascading earrings and statement rings. Keeping her glam game high, she rocked bold smokey eyes, defined brows and pink lips. She kept her hair open in a middle-parting style.

Take a look.



