Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck explain their love to her son Max with a sweet gesture

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez didn't shy away from a public display of affection as they enjoyed outing in Los Angeles on Tuesday.



The lovebirds shared a peck on the lips while they were out with the singer's son Max Muniz, 14.

Lopez was looking stunning as she pulled her honey blonde locks into a sleek ponytail and rocked flared charcoal-colored jeans. She also wore a glamorous pair of oversized black shades.

Affleck's darling donned a sleeveless, white, turtleneck top with her statement trousers and covered it with a long black cardigan. To elevate her look she wore stud earrings, a couple of bracelets, and her eye-popping engagement ring. Her high-waisted denim flattered her fit dancer figure and she carried a black leather Hermes tote.

Lopez's husband-to-be joined her in a burgundy and grey plaid shirt that he donned with a dark pair of jeans. Affleck layered it over a faded burgundy, crewneck graphic t-shirt and walked in a dark pair of sneakers.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could not control and got cozy in front of the singer's son, apparently showing him how much love they have for eachother.