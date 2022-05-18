Video: Poor lighting in Kohat jalsa angers Imran Khan

KOHAT: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday publicly admonished his former minister Shehryar Afridi over poor lighting at the jalsa venue and told him to improve arrangements next time.
The former prime minister was addressing a rally in Kohat as part of the PTI’s campaign for early elections when he expressed anger over bad lighting at the stadium.
“I am thankful to you for coming in large numbers. But I am sad to see that the stadium is full but I can’t see that due to bad lighting. Shehryar Afridi’s arrangements were poor,” Imran Khan said.
The PTI chairman also directed Afridi to give the task to someone else next time.
Later, he congratulated Ziaullah Bangash and Afridi for organising a successful rally.
