Katie Price heaps praises on Victoria Beckham's look post feud

Katie Price praised Victoria Beckham for her latest look on the front cover of GRAZIA magazine.



Katie and Victoria haven’t exactly been the best of friends for the past 20 years, and their feud is said to have started over none other than Another Level singer Dane Bowers.

Back in the early Noughties, the former glamour model accused the former Spice Girls star of scuppering her relationship with Zane – who Posh duetted with on her single Out Of Your Mind.

Victoria hit back by calling Katie ‘vile’ and singing Who Let The Dogs Out? when she saw her at Old Trafford.

More public spats followed, with Katie claiming Victoria’s husband David Beckham once held her hand in a nightclub.

Katie with ex Dane Bowers back in 2000

But despite their mutual dislike for each other, it seems Katie – now 43 - has mellowed with age.

Katie blamed Victoria for her break up with Dane

Her latest Instagram post appeared to praise her once arch-nemesis.

Katie shared a picture of 48-year-old Victoria wearing a black bra and bunny ears on the front cover of GRAZIA magazine to her stories.

Although she has blasted Victoria’s looks in the past, she captioned the post: “@victoriabeckham looks stunning.

“See us girls in our 40s still have it,” she added.