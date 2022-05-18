Sajal Aly, Saboor Aly set internet ablaze with THIS gorgeous picture

Pakistan's much adored actress Sajal Aly left millions of her fans awestruck as she shared a stunning picture with Saboor Aly.
Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress shared a gorgeous snap with her sister Saboor from her mayoun ceremony and left fans in awe with their beautiful bond.
In the picture, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress can be seen giving her sister a warm hug as the Aly sisters happily posed for the camera.
Fans were blown away by their cute chemistry as compliments flooded the comment section of the post.
Saboor tied the knot with her man-love Ali Ansari this year and often updates fans not only on her style but also on her happy married life.
Amber Heard claimed in court that Warner Bros. ‘cut down’ her role in the upcoming Aquaman
Prince Harry is back to playing polo as Prince William fills in for the Queen
Chethana Raj is believed to have died after suffering a cardiac arrest, following complications with breathing
Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft has failed to hold her composure in court
BTS member V recently revealed struggling between 'both sides' of his identity
Deepika Padukone says 'this is where we belong' as she talked about being a jury member at Cannes 2022