Tuesday May 17, 2022
Sajal Aly, Saboor Aly set internet ablaze with THIS gorgeous picture

Sajal Aly sent fans wild as she posted an adorable picture with her sister Saboor Aly

By Web Desk
May 18, 2022
Sajal Aly, Saboor Aly set internet ablaze with THIS gorgeous picture

Pakistan's much adored actress Sajal Aly left millions of her fans awestruck as she shared a stunning picture with Saboor Aly.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress shared a gorgeous snap  with her sister Saboor from her mayoun ceremony and left fans in awe with their beautiful bond.

In the picture, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress can be seen giving her sister a warm hug as the Aly sisters happily posed for the camera.

Fans were blown away by their cute chemistry as compliments flooded the comment section of the post.

Saboor tied the knot with her man-love Ali Ansari this year and often updates fans not only on her style but also on her happy married life. 