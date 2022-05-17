Kim Kardashian takes a break from her more glamorous looks as she rocks casual outfit

American TV personality and shapewear mogul Kim Kardashian left onlookers in awe as she rocked a casual look with a black halter top and ripped jeans during her latest outing in Los Angeles this week.
Pete Davidson's sweetheart took a break from her more glamorous looks on Sunday when she was spotted stopping by a gas station in Los Angeles.
Th41-year-old dropped jaws in a sleek black halter top and distressed jeans. Pete's darling was also seen enjoying snack before heading on her way.
The mom-of-four looked effortlessly cool in her low-key look, which included a black halter top with divots highlighting her shoulders. She paired the top with a set of high-waisted jeans that hugged her curves and were ripped in several spots.
Kim Kardashian has been sporting her eye-catching blond look since dyeing her hair for the Met Gala earlier this month.
