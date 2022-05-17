Meghan Markle’s body language on TV similar to Queen Elizabeth: Expert

Meghan Markle’s appearance on the Global Citizen Vax Live concert in 2021 saw the Duchess of Sussex ‘emulating’ the Queen, according to a body language expert who analysed Meghan at the time.
The Duchess of Sussex’s appearance on the Global Citizen Vax Live concert marked her first televised appearance since the explosive Oprah interview and was analysed by body language expert Judi James.
Talking to The Mirror, James said at the time: “Meghan’s body language at the start looked as serene and static as the large cushion beside her, but with a small self-comfort thumb-rub gesture to suggest some inner nerves, too.”
James continued that Meghan’s charisma seemed ‘maternal’, as the Duchess was pregnant with daughter Lilibet at the time.
She added: “The regal note appeared verbally too as she sat, upright and elegant, to refer to ‘My husband and I’ in the style of the Queen, but that cupping gesture that she had also used on Oprah, reminded us of her theme about daughters and woman of the future.”
As for Meghan’s appearance at the concert, the Duchess highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on women around the world and urged people to get the COVID vaccine.
