Prince Harry warns social media against harmful content on 'innocent' Archie, Lili

Prince Harry is shielding his kids from harmful social media.
Speaking with 5Rights Foundation's Global Child Online Safety Toolkit over Making Child Online Safety a Reality, saw Prince Harry warned social media for producing harmful content on son Archie and daughter Lilibet.
"My kids are too young to have experienced the online world, yet.
"And I hope they never have to experience it as it exists now. No kid should have to.
"It's easy to say the business model of the internet and social media is broken, but it's not.
"The internet business model is doing exactly what it's meant to do - pull us in, keep us scrolling, get us angry, anxious or make us numb to the world around us.
"That's bad enough when it's meant for adults, but even worse, it's meant to do the same to our kids.
"The social media industry makes unimaginable money from our time, our attention and our information, literally.
"Their financial model is based on keeping us online and engaged so they can vacuum up our most personal information and time."
He added: "My two little ones are still of the age of innocence.
"Sometimes, I feel I can keep them away from online harms they could face in the future forever, but I'm learning to know better.
"As parents, my wife and I are concerned about the next generation growing up in a world where they are treated as digital experiments to make money, and where things like hatred and harm are somehow normalised.
"None of us wants a world where their kids are targeted and fed dangerous content rather than being able to learn, connect and play freely.
