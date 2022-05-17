Johnny Depp can't look me in the eye: Amber Heard

Amber Heard reveals she knows why Johnny Depp does not look at her in the courtroom.

The duo, who is currently testifying against each other in Virginia Court, appeared in front of the judge multiple times to recall the falling of their traumatic marriage.

In between those testimonies, Depp has never raised his eyes to see Heard, despite the latter doing otherwise. Now on Monday, the Aquaman star and court lawyer unfolded why the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is 'not able' to see her.

"Mr. Depp hasn't looked at you once this entire trial, has he?" Camille Vasquez, one of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's attorneys, asked.

Heard replied: "Not that I've noticed, no."

"You've looked at him many times, haven't you?" Vasquez continued, with Heard telling the attorney, "Yes, I have."

Vasquez then followed with, "You know exactly why Mr. Depp won't look back at you, don't you?" which The Stand actress confirmed with, "I do."

"He promised you you would never see his eyes again, is that true?" Vasquez asked while Heard told the court, "I don't recall if he said that."

"He's kept that promise, hasn't he?" Vasquez asked.

"As far as I know, he cannot look at me," responded Heard.

"He won't look at you, right Ms. Heard?" said Vasquez, with Heard replying, "He can't."

A spokesperson for Heard previously issued a statement saying that Depp "does not have the courage to even look at Ms. Heard."