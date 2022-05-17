Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone escape to Malibu for loved-up vacay

FileFootage

Leonardo DiCaprio appeared smitten by his much-younger girlfriend Camila Morrone as the couple painted Malibu red amid their romantic vacation.



The Titanic star was spotted spending a gleeful time with his 27-year-old ladylove as the lovebirds took a stroll barefoot along the shore on Saturday.

As per the pictures shared by Daily Mail, the 47-year-old Hollywood star cut a casual figure in a plain white tee and a pair of tan shorts.

He also wore a tan cap backwards as he wrapped his arms around Morrone who donned a loose beige V-neck sweater and paired it with her sheer mid-length white skirt.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

On the work front, in addition to her modelling career, Morrone has helmed a few acclaimed roles in Mickey And The Bear and Never Goin' Back.

On the other hand, DiCaprio has been gearing up to reunite with the Wolf of Wall Street filmmaker Mart for his next project Killers of The Flower Moon.

The true-crime drama is based on the murders committed by the Osage Tribe back in 1920 when they discovered their land had oil.