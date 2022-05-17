Victoria Beckham says new era is about 'curvy' women, slim are 'old fashioned'

Victoria Beckham is promoting 'curvy' women with new shapewear brand.
Speaking to GRAZIA in a recent interview, the former Spice Girl is for women who desire to have a curvier figure.
Victoria's new line ranges from £90 and £650 per piece.
"It's an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy," she commented.
The mother-of-four said there are "a lot of really curvy women" in Miami and certainly many more in her and David Beckham's circle. She went on to admit that her footballer husband loves her new look.
She said such individuals "really own" their physiques and "show their bodies off with such confidence."
The act in itself is "liberating" for Victoria.
Announcing the line on social media last month, she had it was "meticulously designed" and "created to flatter the body."
Earlier, turning to her Instagram, the mother-of-four shared her latest snaps in shapewear.
"A world-wide cover moment! I’m so happy to reveal my 14 global covers for Grazia, talking all things VB Body and @victoriabeckhambeauty for their luxe issue in the UK, USA, China, Croatia, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Spain and more," the mother-of-four captioned her post.
