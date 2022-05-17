 
Tuesday May 17, 2022
Entertainment

MGK wishes twin flame Megan Fox 'happiest' birthday: Photos

MGK and Megan Fox announced their engagement this January

By Web Desk
May 17, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly is showering love on Megan Fox on her birthday!

Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, the singer shared a thread of photos with his wife-to-be and dubbed her his 'eternal light being.'

"wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. i love you maki," wrote MGK alongside the photos.

In the series of snaps, fans could also spot the couple flaunting their matching finger tattoos for the camera.


The photos come after the lovebirds' romantic red carpet appearance at the BBMAs. 