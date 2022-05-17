Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone shares a sneak peek of her arrival in France

Deepika Padukone is all set to bring glamor to the red carpet of one of the most prestigious events, the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

The Bajirao Mastani starlet will be representing India as a jury member, along with other prestigious stars.

On Monday, the Gehraiyaan actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video clip treating her fans about her arrival at the French Riviera.

In the short snippet of the vlog, Deepika can be seen sporting a denim cropped jacket giving a very casual vibe to the viewers. The video shows a glimpse of her journey to the Cannes in style.

Detailing her trip to the Cannes, the Padmaavat actress shared that she mostly slept during her 11-hour flight journey.

She was also seen tossing about her decision on what she should be doing next - eat or sleep. And the actor opts for eating. "Eating is always a good plan, she said.

The 36-year-old actress also mentioned an inscription towards the end of the video saying, "From Cannes, with love."

The 11-day festival is slated to begin on May 17 and run through till May 28. Deepika is also expected to walk the red carpet for all 10 days.

She will be joined by Indian celebs including Hina Khan, Helly Shah, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Tamannaah Bhatia on the red carpet.