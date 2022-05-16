Queen’s unimpressed reaction to Alan Titchmarsh's remarks goes viral

Queen Elizabeth looked unimpressed after Alan Titchmarsh described her as 'the nation's heartbeat' during the first televised event to celebrate the longest reigning monarch's platinum jubilee.
While, the audience erupted in applause in response to Titchmarsh's describing the 96-year-old monarch: "There’s been one constant heartbeat of this nation and that heart belongs to Her Majesty, the Queen."
A video of the moment has since gone viral with many declaring it will become a meme. Top Gun actor Tom Cruise was among a galaxy of stars who appeared during the extravaganza.
A royal commentator has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would “never shine” as full-time working members of the Royal Family.
Amber Heard's spokesperson shared his fears of the trial about to get ugly
UK PM Boris Johnson has reacted to Prince William getting booed at the FA Cup Final over the weekend
Jennifer Lopez shared her views on balancing personal and professional life
Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi Webster supported Travis Scott for his first televised performance post-Astroworld...
An Express UK poll has found that majority of Britons would've booed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Amber Heard is also expected to get cross-examined by Johnny Depp’s legal team today