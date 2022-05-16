Queen’s unimpressed reaction to Alan Titchmarsh's remarks goes viral

Queen Elizabeth looked unimpressed after Alan Titchmarsh described her as 'the nation's heartbeat' during the first televised event to celebrate the longest reigning monarch's platinum jubilee.



While, the audience erupted in applause in response to Titchmarsh's describing the 96-year-old monarch: "There’s been one constant heartbeat of this nation and that heart belongs to Her Majesty, the Queen."

A video of the moment has since gone viral with many declaring it will become a meme. Top Gun actor Tom Cruise was among a galaxy of stars who appeared during the extravaganza.

