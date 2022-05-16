 
Monday May 16, 2022
Johnny Depp laughs in court as Amber Heard calls him ‘Junkie Johnny’

Johnny Depp couldn’t maintain his composure after listening to an audio of Amber Heard

By Web Desk
May 16, 2022

FileFootage

Amber Heard's audio of detailing getting abused by Johnny Depp in the court as the trial returned on Monday after a week-long break.

The Aquaman actor returned to the stand on Monday to testify about coming across ‘different versions’ of her ex-husband as she called it a ‘juggling act’.

“Then I get different versions of him. I get the insecure or scared version of him that lashes out in a different medium every time,” Heard said in the audio.

“So if it’s Adderall or Junkie Johnny, then he’s abusive and he’s a tyrant and he’s mean,” she added.

At this point, the Pirates of the Caribbean star put his head down to smirk.

Meanwhile, Heard continued her claims, “If I argue back with him then I’m abusive... if I don’t say anything then I’m dismissive... if I engage with him I’m part of the problem.” 