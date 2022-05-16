Cristiano Ronaldo flexes his muscles at golf club after tragic death of newborn son

FileFootage

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently spotted playing golf with friends at Mottram Hall in Cheshire over the weekend as the Manchester United star unwinds after the tragic death of a newborn son.



The 37-year-old footballer was papped donning a bright smile as he flexed his muscles in grey shorts and a black tee on Saturday afternoon.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

As per the pictures, shared by Daily Mail, the Portuguese sportsman cut a chiselled physique while putting his full concentration on the game of golf.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced last month that one of their twins could not survive at birth.

Earlier this month, the couple revealed their little princess has been named Bella Esmeralda.

The 28-year-old mum posted a couple of adorable photos of her daughter and captioned the post, “Bella Esmeralda [green heart] 180422.”