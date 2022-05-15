Prince Harry, Meghan Markle must reveal royal secrets to remain in Hollywood: Studio exec

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned by a studio executive that they must reveal more royal secrets to Hollywood or risk being ‘frozen out’, reported Express UK.

A senior studio exec has claimed that the Sussexes could be under a huge amount of pressure to divulge more details about their time in the royal family, and face a ‘near impossible’ battle to impress Hollywood moguls.

Express UK quoted the production chief: “The Netflix cuts will be followed by every other studio as we enter a recession, so they are highly unlikely to find other buyers for their projects.”

He continued: “They have to do something to grab a huge audience and prove to Netflix they were worth the investment - otherwise they are likely to find themselves being quickly frozen out.”

The comments came just as it was revealed in an Express UK poll that eight out of 10 Britons support the Queen’s decision to ban Prince Harry, Meghan, and Prince Andrew from appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



