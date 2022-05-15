Saboor Aly looks breathtaking in lace saree: Pictures inside

Charming face of Pakistan's drama industry, Saboor Aly, stunned fans with her gorgeous look in a saree as she shared her snaps on Instagram.

The Parizaad starlet, who is married to actor Ali Ansari, was seen rocking a lace saree, making fans swoon over her beautiful looks.

The Naqab Zan actress shared the gorgeous clicks with the caption, "Life is short. Let my pallu be long."

Saboor’s breathtaking pictures emerged on the internet and since then have been taking social media by storm.



The see-through dress was designed by Farah Talib Aziz, however, Saboor complemented her look with gold statement earrings and a necklace, her hair in loose curls on the side, and a light pink lip.

Saboor tied the knot with her man-love Ali Ansari this year and often updates fans not only on her style but also on her happy married life.