Entertainment

Laura Anderson 'feels like Mykonos' as she exhibits her killer curves in white maxi

Love Island's star sends pulses racing as she wears white maxi dress during a romantic date with boyfriend Dane Bowers

By Web Desk
May 15, 2022
Love Island's Laura Anderson exhibited her killer curves in a sparkly white maxi dress as she enjoyed a romantic date with boyfriend Dane Bowers in Dubai.

The 33 -year-old star left fans in awe as she took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slew of snaps from Dubai where she had dinner date with her boyfriend.

The former Love Island contestant looked incredible as she showcased her killer curves in a sparkly white maxi dress while elevating her height with stunning purple heels.

She smouldered up a storm for the camera while posing on the balcony of the £800-per-night hotel before hitting seafood restaurant, Fish Dubai with her singer boyfriend

The reality TV star captioned her steamy photos: 'Feels like Mykonos, she also added blue heart emoji] Staycay @wdubaiminaseyahi Dinner @fishdubai Dress.

Laura Anderson, who recently underwent a hair transformation and  chopped her long extensions into a chic bob after being inspired by Nicole Scherzinger. moved to Dubai in April last year to be with her musician boyfriend.