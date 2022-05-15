Laura Anderson 'feels like Mykonos' as she exhibits her killer curves in white maxi

Love Island's Laura Anderson exhibited her killer curves in a sparkly white maxi dress as she enjoyed a romantic date with boyfriend Dane Bowers in Dubai.

The 33 -year-old star left fans in awe as she took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slew of snaps from Dubai where she had dinner date with her boyfriend.



The former Love Island contestant looked incredible as she showcased her killer curves in a sparkly white maxi dress while elevating her height with stunning purple heels.

She smouldered up a storm for the camera while posing on the balcony of the £800-per-night hotel before hitting seafood restaurant, Fish Dubai with her singer boyfriend



The reality TV star captioned her steamy photos: 'Feels like Mykonos, she also added blue heart emoji] Staycay @wdubaiminaseyahi Dinner @fishdubai Dress.



Laura Anderson, who recently underwent a hair transformation and chopped her long extensions into a chic bob after being inspired by Nicole Scherzinger. moved to Dubai in April last year to be with her musician boyfriend.