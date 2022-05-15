Kim Kardashian is a pure glam vibe in THIS zip-up bodysuit

Kim Kardashian wowed fans with her new snap in a zip-up bodysuit as she spent time with her friends during a birthday bash at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The reality TV star, 41, looked beautiful as ever in a black zip-up bodysuit, which she left partly unzipped, and rocked her long platinum blonde tresses in a straight style.

The SKIMS founder was at the swanky Italian eatery to celebrate her publicist and friend Tracy Romulus' husband Ray's 40th birthday.

Tracy, 42, posted the image to her Instagram account, with the caption: 'Can’t remember the last time we danced like this…'



'Thank you to friends & family who came out to celebrate @rayromulus’s 40th with us at The Nice Guy. We might need to make this a monthly party…✨ ,' she added.

Kim - who spent 14 hours straight dyeing her hair white-blonde for the 2022 Met Gala in order to honor Marilyn Monroe - rocked subtle makeup for the night, enhancing her natural beauty with a touch of nude lipstick and voluminous eyelashes.