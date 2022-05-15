Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari in hopes of 'miracle soon' after miscarriage

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari penned a sweet message for the singer after the couple lost their unborn child after a month into pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, May 14, the Toxic singer announced with the couple’s ‘deepest sadness’ that they ‘have lost their miracle baby early in the pregnancy.’

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news,” the singer added.

Sending a touching message to his rumoured ‘wife’, Asghari wrote underneath the post, “We will have a miracle soon.”



Previously, the singer got candid about taking a pregnancy test after the lovebirds’ trip to Hawaii.

However, the post created a massive buzz among her followers as Spears referred to her fiancé as ‘husband’ in the post.