Katrina Kaif spends her ‘very American Saturday’ bowling in NYC, see pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are setting major vacation goals as they are posting adorable pictures from their U.S. vacay.

The adorable pair has been sharing beautiful moments from their holidays with fans on social media.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress recently shared a glimpse of her epic Saturday night, where she was seen enjoying bowling.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kat, 38, posted the pictures that showed the starlet casually dressed for the game. She donned the classic denim, paired with a pink-and-white checked shirt and bowling shoes.

Holding the green bowling ball in her hand, the pictures showed Katrina in motion, aiming her shot at the pins.

Sharing the snaps, the Dhoom 3 actress captioned her post, “A very American Saturday.”

The post garnered thousands of likes in no time. Arjun Kapoor commented on the photo calling her a ‘very British lass’, while Neha Dhupia recognized the bowling arena.

Meanwhile, the Sardar Udham actor shared a glimpse of his reunion with old school friends. He shared a photo and wrote, “Batch 2005.”

On the work front, Katrina’s upcoming projects include Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa. She will also be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.