Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans have big plan for Lilibet's first birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans are making big plans to celebrate Lilibet's first birthday as the tot would turn one next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter is set to celebrate her first birthday on June 4. While, the Sussexes squad has began planning for the little one's big day.

Harry and Meghan's fans, dubbed the Sussex Squad, shared plans on Twitter for a virtual "high tea" party to celebrate the special occasion.

One Twitter user posted: "#SussexSquad Breaking News! "Lilibet Diana’s Birthday Party has been changed to a High Tea Birthday Party!

"So save the date and get your tea sets and fascinators ready!"

The post attracted hundreds of retweets from other fans of the Sussexes, with one wrote: "So excited to celebrate this big moment."

Another responded: "A reason to get out my fancy tea cups and one of my vintage hats!"

A third one added: "Can’t wait to celebrate Lilibet’s birthdate.#sussexsquad."

"Ohhhh!! How fun! I have my tea set. I have the perfect outfit. I just need a fascinator. I'm on it!!," another fan wrote.

Meghan and Harry are set to travel to Britain from California for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next month. Fans are speculating that Lili is set to spend her first birthday in the UK as it falls during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.