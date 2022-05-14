Kourtney Kardashian’s gorgeous family photos win the internet

Kourtney Kardashian delighted her millions of fans with adorable family photos from a recent tour to the Laguna Beach and has won hearts on social media
Kourtney shares three kids — sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, — with ex Scott Disick
The Kardashians star, 43, shared a carousel of throwback images from a family yacht outing she took with her three kids on Instagram Friday.
Kardashian detailed that the photographs she shared were from a month prior in the caption of her post. "Laguna Beach, California April 2022," she wrote.
In the post, the Poosh founder included numerous shots of her family, including one photograph of herself and daughter Penelope, 9, cuddled up together on the boat, and another of son Reign, 7, floating in a hot tub.
One other image showed Kardashian and her three kids facing away from the camera as they walked near a beach shore.
In that pic, Mason, 12, was captured wearing a set of checkered brown and black SKIMS pajamas from aunt Kim Kardashian's fashion line.
