Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will face ‘intense pressure’ to ensure future of monarchy

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will face ‘intense pressure’ to ensure the future of the British monarchy.



Royal expert Daniela Elser, while writing in the New Zealand Herald, claimed the British royal family faces ‘pressing dilemma’ owing to dwindling numbers of royals carrying out duties amid its ‘ageing workforce’.

Commenting on the role of William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son as future king, Daniela Elser said, "only possible candidates to step in and help him carry the burden" are his sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis.

The royal commentator went on to say: "The pressure on them is going to be intense to help ensure the survival of the British monarchy.”

Prince George is third in line to British throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William.