Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable photo of baby Jeh from set: Photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been posting photos from her upcoming OTT movie Devotion of Suspect X sets on her social media.
Speaking of which, recently, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress took to Instagram to share a new priceless photo with her baby boy Jehangir Ali Khan, proving a mother can juggle both work and kid together in the best possible way.
In the photo, the 41-year-old could be seen sitting on a chair, while she was surrounded by hairstylists and makeup artists getting her all set for her shoot.
Meanwhile, Jeh baba, as Kareena calls him lovingly, sat right in front of her in a baby feeding chair.
What’s interesting about this photo was Jab We Met star and her son’s similar face expressions. It seemed, the actress was making funny faces to Jeh to keep him occupied and in return, the baby was imitating his mum.
Sharing this adorable playful gesture, the Bajrangi Bhaijan actress wrote in the caption, “Double whammy!! Getting ready with the best man for company… Day-4-Kalimpong.”
This photo soon garnered a lot of love from her friends and families.
Arjun Kapoor commented, “Oooooooo”.
Whereas, the diva’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan called it, “Pure love.”
Meanwhile, her fans also dropped in heart emoticons to the post and said “exact expressions”.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham looking for treatments to look younger
Fred Ward is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marie-France Ward, and a son, Django Ward.
Travis Scott has been hit by a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed she lost her ‘unborn child’
Australian singer Cody Simpson recently got candid about his ‘really hard’ coronavirus journey
Kanye West had been in the spotlight for several weeks over his attacks on comedian Pete Davidson, who is dating Kim...
Bakery goes viral on TikTok after posting latest cake video